Rain showers turn lighter and more isolated in nature, as we head through Saturday evening. Colder air moves in, setting us up for the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. That's about 20° COLDER than Saturday morning.

Nonetheless, expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Christmas Eve - in the middle 40s for highs. As colder air continues to move in, we may eventually see a cold rain/sleet in spots before a change over to scattered flurries and snow showers at night.



Any accumulations look light and mainly across the higher elevations at this point, but could still lead to icy patches on side roads and prone spots like Sam's Gap on the TN/NC line.



No matter if you see snow or no late Christmas Eve night, we are going to feel the bitter winter chill by Christmas morning. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 20s, with breezy winds making it feel like the teens in the valleys and single digits in the mountains. Afternoon temperatures only manage to get into the 30s, making this the coldest Christmas since 2010.



Cold air sticks around for much of the final week of 2017. The pattern is calm through midweek, but that will likely change towards the end of the week. Cold air lingers, while the storm track may be active across the southeast. If both things came together, that would mean the potential for different kinds of wintry precipitation Thursday night through Saturday. While the picture right now is far from clear or certain, this is a pattern we will have to keep a close eye on for the next week. We'll keep you posted on air, online, on our mobile app and on social media.

-------------------------------------------

Saturday Night: Showers decrease. Patchy drizzle/brief mountain mix. Lows 35-40. North wind 10 mph or less.

Christmas Eve: Cooler. Late day shower possible. Highs 43-48. Winds gradually turn west 5-15 mph.

Christmas Eve Night: Breezy and cold. Scattered evening shower/mix changes over to scattered flurries/snow showers at night. Lows 22-27. West wind becoming 10-25 mph overnight.

Christmas Day: Bitter morning wind chills. Times of sun and clouds. Coldest Christmas since 2010. Highs 32-37. West wind 5-15 mph.