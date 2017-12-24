Cold, potentially stormy, pattern takes us into the New Year

Although this Christmas is the coldest in our area since 2010, 2017 has been the warmest year on record so far in our area. The end to 2017 will be far from warm, though.

The map above shows the likelihood of above and below average temperatures from 12/29/2017 to 01/03/2018. The darker blue indicates a strong likelihood of cold temperatures to round out the year.

A strong area of high pressure will keep cold air locked into the eastern half of the United States through much of this coming week, and will be an important factor in the Thursday-Friday forecast.

A somewhat active storm track may put us in position to see some wintry precipitation Thursday night into Friday. As far as how much and what kind of precipitation is to be determined.

While we know that there will be a shallow layer of cold air over us, we don't know where exactly any potential storm system might form. Its location is imperative to knowing what our impacts might be.

The piece of energy we're watching is over the Pacific Ocean, which means less observation data. The less observation data being fed into the forecast models (simulations of the atmosphere), the less details we know. I expect that we'll have a better grasp on things by Tuesday.

If the cold air and storm track came together, this would have the potential to be a fairly impactful event. In the meantime, make sure you're checking back for updates on the forecast on air, online, on our mobile app and on social media.