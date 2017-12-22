Watercooler

Police: Elderly couple tells cops 60 pounds of pot was Christmas gifts

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 04:12 PM EST

An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple were arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff's Department after they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Officers found the bags of marijuana in the Toyota Tacoma driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont.

The couple was being held in York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges.

