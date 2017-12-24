Christmas 2017 to be the coldest in nearly a decade

While we've seen some mild weather recently, the tone changes dramatically as we head towards Christmas.

Starting with Christmas Eve, the winds begin to pick up in the evening ahead of another weather disturbance. Precipitation will mainly be scattered, in the form of rain or a brief wintry mix, after supper.

As colder air continues to move in, we see a change over to scattered flurries and snow showers. Where these snow showers set up determines who sees accumulation.

The better chance of an accumulating snow would be some higher elevations and prone spots north and east of the Tri-Cities. Accumulations will be rather light, but may still cause some slick roads late night into Christmas morning. Most accumulation in the Tri-Cities (if anything) would be on cars and grassy surfaces.

Be sure to check your state's Department of Transportation website for road conditions.

TN: smartway.tn.gov/traffic

VA: http://www.511virginia.org

KY: Kentucky road maps

NC: https://www.ncdot.gov/travel/511

The big story, by Christmas morning, will be the wind chill! As temperatures drop into the 20s, wind gusts will make it feel colder than that. In fact, a good chunk of us may only feel like we're in the single digits early Monday morning. Hope Santa brings you some thick clothing, or a vat of hot chocolate.

This sets us up for what the headline of this article reads - the coldest Christmas in nearly a decade. Highs on Christmas Day struggle to get out of the 30s. The last time we were that cold on Christmas Day was in 2010.

No matter how cold it might be, we hope that you and your loved ones have a very Merry Christmas.