Area students sign to continue their careers in college
Area high school football players sign scholarship papers to continue their careers in college.
If you know of a player not on the list, send his or her name, where they are headed to play and a picture (if you have one) to sports@wcyb.com. This list will be updated often.
Abingdon
Kevin Christy (baseball) - ETSU
Thomas Francisco (baseball) - East Carolina
Grace Hess (basketball) - Air Force
Cade Hungate (baseball) - Florida State
Karl Thiessen (track and field) - Tennessee
Anna Thompson (volleyball) - Barton
Central (Wise Co.)
Hanna Damron (golf) - UVa-Wise
Haley Mullins (softball) - King
Daniel Boone
Macie Culbertson (basketball)- Belmont
Sydney Pearce (basketball) - Carson-Newman
David Crockett
Sydney Fox (softball) - Walters State
Austin Lewis (football) - Liberty
Will Long (baseball) - Tennessee Tech
Reagan Miller (softball) - Walters State
Dobyns-Bennett
Abby Byington (volleyball) - UVa-Wise
Chelsey Crussel (volleyball) - Emory & Henry
McCoy Hensley (softball) - Walters State
Matt Taylor (baseball) - Walters State
Elizabethton
Cameron Coleman (football) - Furman
Lauren Brickey (softball) - Walters State
Gate City
Chance Taylor (golf) - Tennessee Tech
Mac McClung (basketball) - Georgetown
Greeneville
Courtney Dotson (volleyball) - Walters State
Augustus Fraley (baseball) - Marryville College
Rhea Jones (volleyball) - Arkansas Monticello
Augustus Fraley (baseball) - Maryville College
Jordan Williams (golf) - Tusculum
Hampton
Shyanne Tuelle (basketball) - Campbell
John Battle
Sydney Bailey (softball) - King
Reed Crabtree (tennis) - Radford
Calla Haderer (basketball) - Emory & Henry
Lebanon
Adam Hooker (golf) - High Point
Science Hill
David Bryant (baseball) - Radford
Brandon Feathers (baseball) - Radford
Chance Hall (baseball)- Milligan
Gabrielle Mardis (cross country) - Milligan
Garrett Wilkins (baseball) - Milligan
South Greene
Taylor Lamb (basketball) - Tennessee Tech
Sullivan Central
Parker Mumpower (baseball)- Milligan
Sullivan South
Ashley Hallock (rowing) - Jacksonville
Brynna Teal (softball) - Univ. of Charleston, WV
Tennessee High
Banks Presson (baseball) - Tusculum
Adison Minor (volleyball) - ETSU
Jet Tickle (golf) - Tennessee
Unaka
Corie Schuettler (softball) - Walters State
Unicoi Co.
Hunter Higgins (baseball) - Milligan
Troy Podvin (baseball) - Milligan
Clay Simpson (baseball) - Carson-Newman
Caleb Wilson (baseball) - Milligan
Union
James Mitchell (football) Virginia Tech
University High
Kensington Dailey (softball) - ETSU
Virginia High
Lindsey Slagle (softball) - Milligan
Volunteer
Alyssa Hatley (volleyball) -ETSU