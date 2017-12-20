Area students sign to continue their careers in college

Area high school football players sign scholarship papers to continue their careers in college.

If you know of a player not on the list, send his or her name, where they are headed to play and a picture (if you have one) to sports@wcyb.com. This list will be updated often.

Abingdon

Kevin Christy (baseball) - ETSU

Abingdon Kevin Christy signs with ETSU

Thomas Francisco (baseball) - East Carolina

Abingdon's Thomas Francisco signs...

Grace Hess (basketball) - Air Force

Abingdon's Grace Hess signs with Air...

Cade Hungate (baseball) - Florida State

Abingdon's Cade Hungate signs with...

Karl Thiessen (track and field) - Tennessee

Abingdon's Karl Thiessen signs with...

Anna Thompson (volleyball) - Barton

Central (Wise Co.)

Hanna Damron (golf) - UVa-Wise

Haley Mullins (softball) - King

Daniel Boone

Macie Culbertson (basketball)- Belmont

Sydney Pearce (basketball) - Carson-Newman

David Crockett

Sydney Fox (softball) - Walters State

Austin Lewis (football) - Liberty

Crockett's Austin Lewis signs with...

Will Long (baseball) - Tennessee Tech

Reagan Miller (softball) - Walters State

Dobyns-Bennett

Abby Byington (volleyball) - UVa-Wise

Chelsey Crussel (volleyball) - Emory & Henry

McCoy Hensley (softball) - Walters State

Matt Taylor (baseball) - Walters State

Elizabethton

Cameron Coleman (football) - Furman

Elizabethton's Cameron Coleman signs...

Lauren Brickey (softball) - Walters State

Gate City

Chance Taylor (golf) - Tennessee Tech

Gate City's Chance Taylor signs with...

Mac McClung (basketball) - Georgetown

Gate City's Mac McClung signs with...

Greeneville

Courtney Dotson (volleyball) - Walters State

Augustus Fraley (baseball) - Marryville College

Rhea Jones (volleyball) - Arkansas Monticello

Augustus Fraley (baseball) - Maryville College

Jordan Williams (golf) - Tusculum

Hampton

Shyanne Tuelle (basketball) - Campbell

Hampton's Shyanne Tuelle signs with...

John Battle

Sydney Bailey (softball) - King

Sydney Bailey signs with King

Reed Crabtree (tennis) - Radford

Reed Crabtree signs with Radford

Calla Haderer (basketball) - Emory & Henry

Calla Haderer signs with Emory & Henry

Lebanon

Adam Hooker (golf) - High Point

Lebanon's Adam Hooker signs with High...

Science Hill

David Bryant (baseball) - Radford

Science Hill's David Bryant signs...

Brandon Feathers (baseball) - Radford

Science Hill's Brandon Feathers signs...

Chance Hall (baseball)- Milligan

Gabrielle Mardis (cross country) - Milligan

Gabrielle Mardis signs with Milligan

Garrett Wilkins (baseball) - Milligan

South Greene

Taylor Lamb (basketball) - Tennessee Tech

Sullivan Central

Parker Mumpower (baseball)- Milligan

Sullivan South

Ashley Hallock (rowing) - Jacksonville

Brynna Teal (softball) - Univ. of Charleston, WV

Tennessee High

Banks Presson (baseball) - Tusculum

Banks Presson signs with Tusculum

Adison Minor (volleyball) - ETSU

Jet Tickle (golf) - Tennessee

Jet Tickle

Unaka

Corie Schuettler (softball) - Walters State

Unicoi Co.

Hunter Higgins (baseball) - Milligan

Troy Podvin (baseball) - Milligan

Clay Simpson (baseball) - Carson-Newman

Caleb Wilson (baseball) - Milligan

Union

James Mitchell (football) Virginia Tech

James Mitchell chooses Virginia Tech

University High

Kensington Dailey (softball) - ETSU

Virginia High

Lindsey Slagle (softball) - Milligan

Volunteer

Alyssa Hatley (volleyball) -ETSU