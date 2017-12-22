Princess Michael of Kent wears racist brooch to Buckingham Palace

On Wednesday, actress Meghan Markle and her fiance Prince Harry attended the royal family’s pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosts a festive lunch for the family before leaving for her private Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside, about 110 miles north of London, where she spends her holidays.

However, blogger Lainey Gossip noticed something about one royal in particular attending the event: Princess Michael of Kent’sand her brooch.

Photographs of the 72-year-old Princess, who’s married to the Queen’s cousin show her sporting a “blackamoor” brooch.

The pin depicted a black figure in a gold robe and headdress. The style of the accessory is controversial because it fetishizes dark-skinned slaves and servants.

Now a rep for Princess Michael of Kent says she’s “very sorry and distressed” that she wore the blackamoor brooch to the Queen’s Christmas luncheon, TMZ reports.

The piece of jewelry was apparently a gift, which the royal has worn “many times before, without controversy,” according to the site. The royal reportedly vows to never wear it again.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not left an official comment.