Police: Coeburn man fired shots at son, son's pregnant fiance

Photo credit: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

A Coeburn man is facing 11 charges, including three counts of attempted homicide following a domestic incident Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to a police report, a man and his fiance got into a physical fight with the man's father, Robert Ellis. All three reside on Brook Avenue in Coeburn. The son said during the fight he sustained injuries, including bleeding cuts, to his face, neck, and hands. During the fight, Ellis allegedly pulled a .38 caliber revolver from the back of his waistline and pointed it at the ground in front of his son and fired a shot into the floor.

The son stated that his father was still yelling and trying to fight him and his fiance and that Ellis then pointed the gun at him and fired a second round, missing him, and going into the wall of the house in the living room. The victims added that Ellis then was pushed down by his son and Robert Ellis fired a third round at his son's fiance.

The victims were able to get away through the front door on foot and went to the Coeburn Police Department, authorities added. The woman said that she was 12 weeks pregnant and that Ellis knew she was pregnant.

Ellis was arrested and police say he had a .38 caliber revolver in his right hand.