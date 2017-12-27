UPDATE: Blasting work to begin on The Meadows retail project in Abingdon

A notice has been issued by an official with the town of Abingdon to alert nearby businesses and residents of upcoming blasting work at the site of the new Meadows retail area.

Town Manager Gregory Kelly said in the report issued last week the blasting on the 70-acre property located off of Green Spring Road in the coming weeks should not disrupt any services, transportation or other activities related to business activities or personal property.

A schedule of when those chores will take place will be posted on the town's social media accounts and distributed to local media, the report said.

Officials with Food City held a groundbreaking ceremony for the development earlier this month which will also include a 40-acre sports complex.