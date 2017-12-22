Washington County, Virginia deputy suffering from injuries after crash

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A Washington County, Virginia deputy is receiving treatment after crashing into another deputy's cruiser late Thursday night.

Sheriff Fred Newman says, two of his deputies were responding to a serious domestic call on Fall Hill Road.

That is when the two deputies were arriving from different directions, and collided at the intersection of Cummings and Main Street, in Abingdon.

One officer is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.