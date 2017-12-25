Smyth County

Police investigating armed robbery in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that's led to the arrest of a Saltville man.

The robbery took place at Fred's Trading Center in the Allison's Gap section of the county.

Police say they have identified the suspect as William Allen Jarboe, of Cardwell Town Road, Saltville, Va.

Jarboe has been charged with armed robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon with no bond.

