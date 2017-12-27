Smyth County

More than 2,800 without power in Smyth County, Virginia

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 09:42 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 09:42 AM EST

Appalachian Power Company announced Wednesday an equipment malfunction that resulted in more than 2,800 customers losing their power service in Smyth County, Virginia.

The outage extends from the town of Chilhowie to the Konnarock community, according to data released by the company.

APCo said they anticipate the power being restored by 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

An outage map and information on the situation is available by clicking here.

 

Copyright © 2017 by WCYB. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Frigid weather pattern remains in place for at least the next week.

Read More »

Most Recent