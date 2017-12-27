More than 2,800 without power in Smyth County, Virginia

Appalachian Power Company announced Wednesday an equipment malfunction that resulted in more than 2,800 customers losing their power service in Smyth County, Virginia.

The outage extends from the town of Chilhowie to the Konnarock community, according to data released by the company.

APCo said they anticipate the power being restored by 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

