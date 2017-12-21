Random drawing set to end Virginia election tie

The Virginia elections board plans to hold a random drawing next week to break a tie in a state House race that could swing partisan control of the chamber.



Virginia Board of Elections Chairman James Alcorn said on Twitter Thursday that the board will met Dec. 27 to break the tie.



A three-judge panel certified the 94th District as tied at 11,608 to 11,608 on Wednesday, a day after a recount appeared to give Democrat Shelly Simonds the victory over Republican Del. David Yancey.



By law, the winner's name will be drawn at random by an elections' official.



If Yancey wins, Republicans will hold on to power in the House by one seat, 51-49.



If Simonds wins, a rare bipartisan power-sharing agreement would have to be brokered.

