Bristol VA

UPDATE: Tons of material left behind by failed Nulife Bristol plant being shipped out

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 10:45 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:46 AM EST

Work to remove millions of pounds of lead-laden televisions and computer monitor screens stored in two Bristol, Virginia locations is progressing.

So far 5 million of the nearly 40 million pounds of waste have been hauled away. The material was left at a facility on Gate City Highway and the former Lowe's building in the Exit 7 area.

Nulife was in the process of starting a smelting operation in the city but left town in June. The Department of Environmental Quality is working the city and county.

All of the material is being shipped to Pennsylvania to be destroyed.

Copyright © 2017 by WCYB. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Frigid weather pattern remains in place for at least the next week.

Read More »

Most Recent