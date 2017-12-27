UPDATE: Tons of material left behind by failed Nulife Bristol plant being shipped out

Work to remove millions of pounds of lead-laden televisions and computer monitor screens stored in two Bristol, Virginia locations is progressing.

So far 5 million of the nearly 40 million pounds of waste have been hauled away. The material was left at a facility on Gate City Highway and the former Lowe's building in the Exit 7 area.

Nulife was in the process of starting a smelting operation in the city but left town in June. The Department of Environmental Quality is working the city and county.

All of the material is being shipped to Pennsylvania to be destroyed.