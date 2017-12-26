Local church offers free Christmas dinner to all

BRISTOL, Va. - Emmanuel Episcopal Church offered a free Christmas dinner tonight.

The meal organizer said the church welcomed more than 200 guests.

They served a traditional holiday dinner-- including turkey and mashed potatoes-- plus dessert afterwards.

This is the 37th year the church held the community dinner.

The event organizer said they welcome anyone to dine with them, regardless of religion.

"This gives us a chance to live out our mission as Christians and Episcopalians. We give back the love our community has given us," said church Senior Warden Sharon Kyser.

They also gave out presents to children in attendance.