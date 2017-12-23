Bristol VA

Bristol Salvation Army thousands short of red kettle goal

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 06:17 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 06:17 PM EST

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Salvation Army chapter is tens of thousands of dollars away from it's Red Kettle Campaign goal, according to officers.

Major Art Fultz said the goal for 2017 was $100,000, but as of Saturday, his chapter had only raised about $60,000.

"We've yet to reach that goal, so if you can visit one of our kettles today that's great," Fultz said. "The kettle campaign, or ringing the bell - officially today is the last day but we have through the end of this month to reach our goal."

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Salvation Army website or mail donations to PO Box 887,
Bristol, TN 37621.

