Bristol Salvation Army thousands short of red kettle goal

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Salvation Army chapter is tens of thousands of dollars away from it's Red Kettle Campaign goal, according to officers.

Major Art Fultz said the goal for 2017 was $100,000, but as of Saturday, his chapter had only raised about $60,000.

"We've yet to reach that goal, so if you can visit one of our kettles today that's great," Fultz said. "The kettle campaign, or ringing the bell - officially today is the last day but we have through the end of this month to reach our goal."