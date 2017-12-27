UPDATE: New information released in Washington County, TN unsolved murder

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Keila Taylor and new facts about her last known whereabouts were released on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office shows Taylor making a purchase at T's Mart at 607 North Roan Street in Johnson City on Dec. 23, 2016. The images were captured at 8 p.m. that night, the report said.

Her body was found partially clothed a day later near the Watauga River along Herb Hodge Road in Johnson City- approximately 7 miles away from the store location.

An autopsy was performed but police have not released Taylor's cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case can call (423) 788-1414 or email wcso@wcso.net.

