Police: Johnson City woman choked grandmother, rammed brother's car with toddler inside

A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged Friday after police said she attacked her grandmother and then rammed a car with her vehicle with her child inside.

Chelsi Gail Hill, 22, is charged with one count of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a report from the Johnson City Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Kinley Drive just before 11 a.m. and interviewed victims including Hill's brother who said the suspect hit and choked her grandmother.

The victim also said he parked his vehicle behind Hill's car to prevent her from leaving. Hill reportedly placed her 2-year-old child inside her car and then used the vehicle to ram her brother's car, the report said.

Hill is being held on a $101,000 bond and she is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court in Jonesborough.