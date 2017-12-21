Troopers providing additional resources, patrols for holiday travel

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Around 2.4 million people will drive through Tennessee this Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to AAA estimates. The agency is predicting many people are expecting to travel 50-miles or more. With many people on the roads this holiday, there are a number of steps you can take to stay safe and take advantage of what law enforcement agencies are doing to help.

It is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol sees the increase first-hand.

"Between the Thanksgiving holiday and the Christmas holiday, it increases. There's not one specific day, whether they're flying or driving either one. There will be increased holiday travel," Sgt. Nathan Hall said.

Chances are if you are traveling on Tennessee roads this holiday, you will see them too. Troopers have increased patrols throughout the week.

Hall said, "Anytime you have more folks on the roadway, there's a higher potential of an accident occurring."

They are also out helping stranded motorists. If someone breaks down, there is an option to dial *THP for trooper assistance.

Troopers are also reminding travelers of some holiday travel tips.

"As they pack their luggage and Christmas presents, make sure that it's free of the mirror obstructions. Make sure the driver can see clearly out of the vehicle, the front, the back, and the sides," Hall said.

Troopers are also encouraging drivers to eliminate alcohol. Alcohol was involved in 42 percent of fatalities during the 2015 Christmas travel season when 19 people were killed on Tennessee highways.

Hall said, "If they are going to be consuming alcohol for the holiday season, they need a sober driver and have a backup plan. We want folks to have a fun time and a safe holiday, but to be responsible in the same manner."

Troopers are reminding drivers to resist driving distracted. They said that is one of the largest contributing factors for crashes across the country right now.