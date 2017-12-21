THDA completes repairs at home using new Appalachian fund

It was a landmark day for Heidi Taylor of Hancock County, Tennessee on Thursday.

Days of walking up a steep, muddy driveway are in the past thanks to improvements made in and around her home funded by a new program from the Tennessee Housing Development Authority.

The state agency recently completed thousands of dollars of repairs at Taylor's residence in Eidson including a regraded and resurfaced driveway using funding allocated by the Appalachian Regional Commision through THDA's Appalachian Renovation Loan Program.

Taylor's roof was also repaired and a new heating and cooling system was installed through the program.

THDA plans to refurbish 21 more homes in Hancock, Campbell and Cocke counties, the agency reported. Qualifying residents in Carter, Greene, Johnson and Unicoi counties are eligible to apply for the funding, according to data from the agency.

For more information about the loan program, click here.