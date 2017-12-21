Tennessee man among 12 dead in Mexico bus crash

A church in the Athens community is mourning after learning one of their parishioners died in the tour bus crash that killed a dozen people in Mexico Tuesday.

WBIR's sister station in Chattanooga WRCB TV is reporting that Bob Bever from the Athens community was among the eight Americans killed in that crash, according to Cecila Aparicio-Arascon at St. Mary Catholic Church.

His wife Barbara and their two daughters were also hurt in the crash after the bus flipped on a two-lane highway heading to the Mayan ruins in Chacchoben, Mexico. The two were very active members in the church according to Aparicio-Arascon.

The bus had been carrying 31 passengers, including tourists coming from a Royal Caribbean cruise. 12 people died and about 18 people in total were injured, including three citizens from Canada, four from Brazil and another four from the U.S.

The driver of the bus was also injured but has since been detained by officials.

Traveler Donna Roehr offered condolences Wednesday to the victims of the crash as she and her family traveled through the area — on the same cruise line affected by the deadly crash.

They had to reschedule their excursion to the Mayan ruins, as tours in Chacchoben were canceled Wednesday. The Chacchoben site, dating to 200 BC, is a popular spot for tour buses due to its ancient temples and massive platform groups.

"We're adding them to our prayers," said Roehr, of Allendale, Mich., who is on vacation with her family on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, a ship docked in the same port as the affected ships — Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas — which both docked a day earlier after leaving Miami.

She added that Royal Caribbean has "been very accommodating. You just have to be flexible and understand the seriousness of the situation. They've been very serious about the situation."

Footage and photos of the aftermath of the crash show bodies on the pavement and side of the road as others, including some wearing bathing suits, help the wounded.