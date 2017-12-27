Police: Portland, TN man admits to killing wife

Portland, Tennessee police say a man is behind bars after admitting to killing his wife.

According to authorities, 55-year-old Jose Castano called police to his residence on Hollands Way to say he had murdered his wife, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

When police arrived, they took him into custody without incident.

The victim, 49-year-old Jacqueline Castano, was found dead in the bed of the master bedroom. Police also found a firearm in the bedroom thought to have been used in the incident.

Jose Castano later told police that he killed his wife after an argument about infidelity in their marriage.

He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on one count of first-degree murder. He is set to be in court at the end of January.

Jacqueline Castano was a special education teacher at Madison Creek Elementary School in Goodlettsville.