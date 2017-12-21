One killed in plane crash in Williamson County, Tennessee

Williamson County officials say one person was killed in a small plane crash Thursday afternoon.

The FAA said a ZODIAC 601XL, amateur-built aircraft collided with trees and crashed in a field in Thompson Station at about 1 p.m.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Long said the plane crashed in the driveway of a home along Casparis Road. There was only one person on the plane, that crashed about 40 to 50 yards from the home.

A witness, Trisha Reed, heard the plane fly over her house and slam into the ground. Reed said people jumped into help after seeing the crash, but attempts to rescue the pilot were unsuccessful.

The FAA will be investigating.