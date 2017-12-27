Tennessee

Omaha triple homicide suspect captured in Tennessee

The man sought in the murder of his parents and niece in Nebraska has been captured in Tennessee.

John Dalton, Jr., was apprehended without incident by U.S. Marshals, our sister station KPTM, in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. He is charged in the Tuesday shooting deaths of John Dalton, Sr., 70, Jean Dalton, 65, and Leonna Dalton-Phillip, 18.

The three were found dead inside the couple's home in Omaha Tuesday night and police then obtained a warrant for John Dalton, Jr.'s arrest on first-degree murder charges, the report said.

Phillip was a senior at Omaha Burke High School and grief counselors had been sent to the facility. 

