Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Nashville covered in pink paint

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest along Interstate 65 in Nashville has been vandalized with pink paint.

It’s not clear when the vandalism occurred, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

The statue has been on private land for nearly 20 years and has been vandalized in the past.

In 2015, Metro Council requested the Tennessee Department of Transportation plant trees to block drivers’ view of it. TDOT officials said the request raised questions about what role it should play in covering anything on private property that may be offensive to some.

Forrest was a Confederate army general and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. A bust of Forrest currently sits inside the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville and a bill was filed earlier this month to have it moved to the new Tennessee State Museum upon its completion.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett was one of seven members of a Capitol commission who voted against an effort in August to have the bust removed from the lawmakers' grounds.