Tennessee

Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Nashville covered in pink paint

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:51 PM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 04:51 PM EST

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest along Interstate 65 in Nashville has been vandalized with pink paint.

It’s not clear when the vandalism occurred, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

The statue has been on private land for nearly 20 years and has been vandalized in the past.

In 2015, Metro Council requested the Tennessee Department of Transportation plant trees to block drivers’ view of it. TDOT officials said the request raised questions about what role it should play in covering anything on private property that may be offensive to some.

Forrest was a Confederate army general and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. A bust of Forrest currently sits inside the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville and a bill was filed earlier this month to have it moved to the new Tennessee State Museum upon its completion.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett was one of seven members of a Capitol commission who voted against an effort in August to have the bust removed from the lawmakers' grounds. 

 

Copyright © 2017 by WCYB. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Frigid weather pattern remains in place for at least the next week.

Read More »

Most Recent