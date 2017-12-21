Kingsport

Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

312 families receive new clothing and toys

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Salvation Army brought Christmas cheer to 312 families in need Thursday. It was the culmination of the organization's Angel Tree program. Volunteers helped distribute the presents.

Because of donations, around 650 kids who may not otherwise have received Christmas gifts will now get new clothing and toys.

"I've already cried this morning," Major Jayne May said. "We were getting ready to pray, and I just broke down, because it is just so beautiful. I've been able to from the time these folks applied and I've heard their stories and their heartbreak."

People from across the region donated to the program by adopting children to buy gifts for. Veterans and beauty pageant winners were among those who volunteered.

