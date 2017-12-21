Hunger First receives largest donation yet: nearly $7,000 worth of groceries

KINGSPORT, Tenn.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Kingsport food pantry received its largest donation ever for this Christmas season.

Hunger First, a group that helps people who are in need or homeless, received nearly $7,000 worth of groceries.

For a former marine who asked not to be identified, Hunger First is making a huge difference.

"Me myself, I don't claim food stamps,” he said. “So I would have nothing to eat if not for them."

He injured his back while serving in the Marine Corps and lost his job several months ago.

"Then I was out on the streets,” he said. “It's actually my fiancé and I who are out here. We have a tent set up somewhere in the city."

He said it was Hunger First director Michael Gillis who helped him out.

"The tent that I have set up actually Michael himself bought for me."

"Really?"

"He donated the tent, he donated the blankets, he's donated everything I have."

Gillis and his volunteers are also helping hundreds of others. They unpacked their largest donation yet, which Gillis expects will feed people through February.

"I'd say it'll take care of more than 1,200,” Gillis said. “We take care of more than 1,200 a month."

The donation included fruits, vegetables and even hams for Christmas.

"You know, you would like for someone to have a nice meal for Christmas,” donor Jamie McCoy said. “So that's basically why we do it during this time."

"Places like Hunger First doing an amazing job, because without it we would not survive," the former marine said.

If you would like to learn more about or donate to Hunger First, visit their Facebook page here.