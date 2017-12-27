Eastman expects full production in early 2018 after 'process upset'

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Eastman Chemical Company announced Wednesday the mechanical completion of its coal gasification plant. The company is currently in the process of restarting after a process upset occurred on October 4. The restart, along with mitigating actions taken since the incident, is expected to enable full production of acetyls chemicals and derivatives in early 2018.

Senior Vice President, Chief Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Engineering Officer Mark Cox said, "Our teams of Eastman employees and contractors have been working to safely repair the facility as quickly as possible and I am confident that we have taken the appropriate actions to ensure the highest safety standard as we restart and resume normal operation."

An Oct. 26 report issued by Eastman said the company was expecting losses connected to the explosion to be between $50 and $100 million.

The company has developed a timeline and an archive of materials related to the incident which is accessible by clicking here.