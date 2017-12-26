After-Christmas sales attract huge crowds at local retailers

VIDEO: After-Christmas sales attract...

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - If you go shopping the day after Christmas, one thing is for sure: you'll run into super sales.

At the Johnson City mall, crowds swarm Bath & Body Works and Maurices for sales up to 50% off and more.

"We're doing half off ornaments and any Christmas items as well." said Fanatics 101 store manager Nate Cox.

He's worked in retail for years, and says the time to shop is right now.

"A lot of people are bringing stuff back, so we've got a little more in stock than we would normally, and we're about to get another shipment in," said Cox.

Retail workers say if you don't get an early jump on the sales, you might miss out on what you want.

"It's a really good sale time, you do save a lot of money. The only thing is the sizes are very picked over if you want to buy from the fall or winter collections," said Kim Depew, the store manager at Maurices.

She also said they've already put out items from their Spring collection, if you're looking to get ahead on shopping.

"We always have a store full of clothes. Fall and Winter stuff is on sale, 40-50% off. And then we have our new Spring arrivals, so they can even shop for that," said Depew.

Retailers say the best time to hit the stores to avoid the crowds are either before lunch, or in the evening between 7:00-9:00 PM.

The Johnson City mall is open until 10:00 PM tonight.