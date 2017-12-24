Shoppers grab last minute Christmas gifts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Thousands crowded the Mall at Johnson city Saturday in an effort to pick up their last Christmas items.

"I'm buying my last gift for my daughter,” shopper Judy Gardner said.

Some weren't planning to shop this late.

"I didn't know what she really wanted until this morning she told me,” Gardner said. “She caught me off guard, so I'm out here rushing."

Gardner only had to buy her last item, but others had a list to tackle.

"Well there's nothing in Greeneville really to buy from,” shopper Kathleen Sauceman said. “There's a lot more choices here. But this particular store, all of my family is crazy over this stuff."

Sauceman's granddaughter, Liberty, was especially excited to get Atlanta Braves baseball cards. That purchase benefitted a local business.

"Business has been crazy this weekend,” Fanatics 101 assistant manager Nate Cox said. “We've got a lot of sports fans coming through getting some last minute Christmas shopping done. It's been really cool."

Cox said the business helps more than just the store employees.

"It helps out because it doesn't just help us, it helps the whole city do just a little bit better, because where everything goes online and through chains and stuff, it's always good to have that sort of home grown touch."

The customers are ready for Christmas.

"I'm all excited, I got a new great-granddaughter that's 7... 8 months old, and this is going to be the greatest Christmas."

The mall will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close on Christmas day.