Johnson City earns Tennessee Main Street designation

Tennessee economic development officials have added Johnson City to a list of almost three dozen cities involved in a program to revitalize their downtowns.
    
A Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release on Wednesday says Johnson City is joining the Tennessee Main Street program. The state initiative falls within the the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
    
The Main Street Program provides training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts.
    
The department says Tennessee Main Street communities generated more than $154 million of public-private investment and created over 1,000 new jobs in 2016.
 

