Hospital volunteers wrap gifts in 'Santa's workshop'

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Volunteers are hard at work at Santa's workshop at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City. They are wrapping gifts donated to the hospital for the kids. As many as 75 kids are in the hospital at one time.

"We don't want any child to get left behind just because they're here during the holidays," Child Life Manager Amanda Ward said. "It just provides a little bit more of a normal Christmas for them so we want to provide that normalization. We don't want them to ever think that they have been forgotten by Santa."

The hospital has received donations everyday leading up to Christmas. More than 300 gifts have been wrapped so far.

Santa will be delivering the gifts to patients on Christmas Eve.