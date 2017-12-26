Johnson City

Haven of Mercy: Christmas dinner, gifts, visit from Santa

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 08:21 PM EST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 08:21 PM EST

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - One local church based organization provided food to nearly 4,000 hungry people. By mid-day, Haven of Mercy Ministries in Johnson City had fed about 2,000 people, and they expected to double that number by the end of the day. For the past 40 years, the haven has served Christmas dinner, provided gifts for the children, and even had a visit from Santa. Pastor and CEO Grant Rockley says the best part about the event is the sense of family that's created through giving back to the community.

 

