Heavy rains could hamper holiday travel in Middle Tennessee

Heavy rains bringing upwards of 6 inches of rain could cause problems for middle Tennesseans traveling for Christmas on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will move in Friday morning with a flash flood watch taking effect in the afternoon, when the heaviest rain is expected.

The Flash flood watch was issued from noon Friday until noon Saturday. At least two to four inches of rain likely with some locally higher amounts. WZTV Meteorologist Colleen Mehlberg said the ground is already saturdated from rain earlier this week so it will not take much rain to cause creeks to rise and ponding on roadways.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches is expected in the Metro-Nashville area over a 24-hour period starting Friday afternoon. The threat for severe weather is very low with these storms.

Motorists should leave extra travel time in case you need to take an alternate route. Rain will continue until Saturday afternoon, leaving cold temps for the Christmas holiday.