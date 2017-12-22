Hamblen County, TN commission votes down anti-gay marriage resolution

A Tennessee county commission has narrowly rejected a symbolic resolution condemning same-sex marriage.



News outlets report four Hamblen County commissioners voted for the resolution Thursday, while five voted against it and four abstained. The commission meeting was preceded by around 50 people demonstrating against the resolution outside the courthouse.



The resolution would have urged state politicians to push back on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage across the country.



A committee had voted 7-1 on Dec. 11 to put it to a full commission vote. Commission Chairman Louis "Doe" Jarvis was the sole dissenter then. On Thursday, he said he didn't believe it was the commission's business to "deal with matters of the U.S. Supreme Court."



Right-wing group Patriot's Brigade advocated for the resolution.

