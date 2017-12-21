A special bike give away at the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville

(L. Owens WCYB)

Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville were given a a pre-Christmas surprise by a new Greeneville manufacturer.

The "Zike Bike" is a special elliptical style of exercise bike that people can actually ride on the road.

A drawing produced thirty winners who each received a Zike Bike.

A Greeneville company is starting up a facility to manufacture the bikes and they thought this would be a nice way to introduce the product.

They also had young stock car champ Carter Davison on hand to help distribute the prizes.

"We have certainly made a bunch of kids happy here this morning. I just wish I had a hundred more to give away," RPC Specialty Coatings CEO Ron Jones said.

"It was really cool to see how, like, happy the kids were when they got to see their bikes. They were so excited to learn how to ride them and everything," added Carter Davison.

They also gave some away to the kids at Holston Home in Greeneville.