Fire breaks out at Brights Zoo barn

Brights Zoo confirmed Friday morning on Facebook that a fire broke out in one of its large barns.

The zoo is working with officials to assess the damage.

Here is the statement posted by the zoo on Facebook:

"It’s been a heartbreaking morning here at the zoo. Approx 3am a fire broke out in one of our large barns. Limestone volunteer fire department, Sulpher Springs Volunteer fire department and Nolichuckey volunteer fire departments arrived shortly after. Jonesborough Fire department did not respond."

"At this time we are still out working with the fire department and accessing damage. We will post later today with more information. At this time our family and our staff need time to process this."

