Cops make sure Clarksville, TN tots have a good Christmas after presents stolen

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:14 PM EST

Clarksville, Tennessee police refused to let the bad guys win after all of a family's presents were stolen right from underneath the tree on Christmas Eve.

Police turned the bad situation into a good deed.

Officers responded to an aggravated burglary along Bob White Drive after a family came home to find all of their Christmas presents had been stolen, according to a report from our sister station WZTV.

The family was devastated. But the officers were determined that they weren't going to allow these kids to have a miserable Christmas.

So, the officers gathered enough donations to buy presents for the children and headed back to Bob White Drive.

As you can see from the smiling faces in the photo, police definitely helped to make the kids' holiday merry and bright.

