Salvation Army serves Christmas dinner to people in need

BRISTOL, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - While many enjoyed Christmas dinner with family Monday, volunteers at the Salvation Army in Bristol, Tennessee were busy serving those in need.

More than 40 people were treated to a turkey dinner.

"It is certainly difficult to be homeless and on the streets, but especially so through the holidays,” Salvation Army Major Art Fultz said. “We want to be sure they're not without a nice Christmas dinner."

Kendra Brooks comes back home from Northern Virginia every year to help.

"This is a cause that's really near and dear to my heart,” Brooks said. “I grew up in Southwest Virginia and I know that there's a lot of people less fortunate than myself, so any I can do to help, I'm always happy to do so."

She said she enjoys helping serve up the meal.

"It's just one of the best feelings ever,” Brooks said. “The fact that you can help somebody who's less fortunate; these people, they just need a helping hand, and I'm just glad to be able to give them a helping hand."

It helps people like former professor David Galloway.

"People will treat you like a second-class citizen,” Galloway said. “They don't know your story. You run into problems, and they jump to conclusions."

Galloway said he lost his job and eventually his home several months ago.

"Well it's very distressing,” Galloway said. “I went through this when my mother died - I mean, before my mother died, and now it's worse because my mother's dead and I can't live with her anymore."

He said the volunteers at the salvation army have been there for him.

"They've been very helpful, very nice and helpful,” Galloway said. “They treat me like a human being."

The Salvation Army’s work continues 365 days a year, but this year's red kettle revenues have been less than expected, falling well short of the $100,000 goal.

"It was extremely difficult getting bell-ringers this season,” Fultz said. “The weather certainly didn't cooperate. We do have until the end of the month before we'll total up and announce our final total."

Fultz says he'll work with salvation army leaders to make sure the kitchen stays open and no one goes hungry. He is still accepting donations through December 31. If you would like to donate, you can visit the Salvation Army website or mail donations to PO Box 887, Bristol, TN 37621.