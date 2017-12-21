Bristol TN

Prayer circle lifts up hospital patients

Group gathers for 12 days before Christmas

BRISTOL, Tenn. - With the holidays approaching, doctors, nurses and family members are gathering to pray together at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Every day at noon, a group of people join hospital chaplain Steve Playl to pray for friends and family members who are in the hospital.

"We consider the spiritual care of our patients to be important as well as the physical and emotional care," Playl said.

More than 30 people circled the Christmas tree in the lobby of the hospital today. The tree is decorated with ornaments that have prayer requests written on them. Playl said they add new ones every single day.

The prayer circles are held each day during the 12 days before Christmas.

