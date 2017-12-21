Holiday travel: on the roads and in the air

Winter holiday travel

BRISTOL - Travelers are leaving home; flying and driving across the country to see family.

"We're going to Shreveport, Louisiana. We've actually never been there, but our dad just moved there because he just got a new job, so he just got there about two weeks ago, and we have two little sisters there," says Bristol, Virginia resident Delaney Weiland.

"I'm going to Anchorage, Alaska. My two little grandsons are up there, and I've been seeing them over the summertime fishing, but this is my first year up in the winter time," says Coeburn, Virginia resident Emerson Mullins.

Airport travelers say they're arriving early for their flights in case of crowds.

"I generally try to get here an hour early...it's a good idea," Mullins says.

"One time we came here and it was completely packed," Weiland says.

On the roads, it's a similar story. The Gallaghers just moved to Tennessee from New Jersey. They're headed back to spend Christmas with family.

"Seeing my grandchildren and my children and spending my last Christmas in New Jersey with my mom," Dawn Gallagher says.

Kaylan Dixon is in the Navy; she celebrated Christmas early with her family.

"I'm actually headed back to Lexington Park, Maryland it's outside ofWashington D.C. where I'm stationed. I just spent the holidays with my family, I had to leave a little early, and now I'm headed back," Dixon says.

Both Dixon and Gallagher are finding gas prices reasonable.

"Oh gas prices out here are much less than they are in New Jersey since we have that 23-cent tax, yes, much less," Gallagher says.

"Gas prices have been good, nothing crazy, nothing out there," Dixon says.

Spending time with family, and friends; that's what our travelers say is most important to them.

"Wish everybody a Merry Christmas," Gallagher says.

On the roads, be sure to stay alert for changing road conditions, new construction patters, and weather.