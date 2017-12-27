Fans turned away by fire marshal at Arby's Classic tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The first night of the Arby's Classic at Viking Hall was a sell out.

In fact-- last night fans were being turned away by the fire marshal because they couldn't fit any more people in the building.

Organizer Richard Ensor says they weren't prepared for such a large turnout.

Tonight, admission is expected to be more organized now that they know what to expect.

"Last night, we should have gone outside in the crowds and asked which people had weekly passes, and then brought those people inside before everybody else. But the fire marshal didn't get here in time," said Ensor.

He said he doesn't think tonight will be as crowded.