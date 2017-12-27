Bristol TN

Fans turned away by fire marshal at Arby's Classic tournament

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:36 PM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 04:36 PM EST

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The first night of the Arby's Classic at Viking Hall was a sell out.

In fact-- last night fans were being turned away by the fire marshal because they couldn't fit any more people in the building.

Organizer Richard Ensor says they weren't prepared for such a large turnout.

Tonight, admission is expected to be more organized now that they know what to expect.

"Last night, we should have gone outside in the crowds and asked which people had weekly passes, and then brought those people inside before everybody else. But the fire marshal didn't get here in time," said Ensor.

He said he doesn't think tonight will be as crowded.

Copyright © 2017 by WCYB. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Winter chill continues - Staying dry through the rest of the week

Frigid weather pattern remains in place for at least the next week.

Read More »

Most Recent