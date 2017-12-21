DA rejects chief's request for charges against officer who says he was wrongly fired

BRISTOL, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A district attorney has rejected any possible charges against a Bristol, Tennessee officer who was fired after covering his body camera microphone.

Police Chief Blaine Wade requested an investigation after Officer Phil Kiersnowski ticketed the daughter of State Senator Jon Lundberg. District Attorney Barry Staubus passed the investigation to Sevier County’s Attorney General, James Dunn.

"Since I knew both individuals, I didn't want anybody to think that because of my relationship with them, that it in one way or another motivated my decision,” Staubus said. “So in a case like this, I thought it's always best to send it to someone else who doesn't know the parties to make a decision."

Dunn reviewed the case and related laws, but said he found nothing that he thought there was no basis for charges to be filed.

Kiersnowski personally knew Lundberg’s daughter from back in high school and covered his microphone to apologize for giving her a ticket for having windows tinted too dark. Body camera video recorded him expressing his disapproval of the police department’s pressure on officers to write tint tickets, and he suggested that her father could call the chief to change that policy.

"About every conversation I had with the captain started with, ‘How many window tint tickets have you written?’" Kiersnowski said.

Senator Lundberg said his wife also was cited for speeding that day. He called Wade about the tickets, and he insisted it was meant as a joke.

Lundberg met with Wade the following morning. He said Wade told him then that Kiersnowski was to be fired.

"I think when the chief got a call from Senator Lundberg, he was embarrassed that I didn't agree with his tint policy,” Kiersnowski said. “I'm being punished for it."

Kiersnowski said he expressed his opinion in the wrong time and place, but he thought termination was an overreaction from the chief. Lundberg shared that sentiment.

"I thought that was a really poor move on the chief's part to fire an officer for, frankly, doing the job that he had to do,” Lundberg said. “He may not have enjoyed it, but he did it anyway."

Lundberg felt so strongly he hired Kiersnowski a lawyer to fight for his job. A city panel rejected the appeal.