BRISTOL, Tenn. - If you're looking to skip the lights and get right to the Christmas Village at the Pinnacle's Speedway in Lights, starting on Wednesday, Dec.27th, you can!

Attendees will have the option to enter directly onto the Bristol Motor Speedway infield by using the Eastman Credit Union Christmas Village Shortcut.

The best way to enter the shortcut is at the North Gate, off HWY 11 East.