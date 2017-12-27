Arby's Classic tournament fans ready for basketball; tickets sold out

VIDEO" Arby's Classic tournament fans...

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Fans are excited for the 35th Arby's Classic High School Basketball tournament. Some have been attending for years.

"Five years we've been here and enjoyed it,” Johnathan Walden said. “We sit in the same seats. We’re best friends, and we bring our sons."

They were ready for some basketball.

"It's pretty crazy, they're all good,” Johnathan Walden, Jr. said. “Half of the kids out here can just slam dunk, and I just like watching them."

"I love it, especially when it is really packed,” Aaron Leonard said. “It's great, it's just loud. I love when it gets loud.”

For other fans, it's their first time.

"We came out to support our team, the East Side Spartans,” East Side High teacher Allyson Sutherland said. “They're playing, and this is their first time in the tournament, so we're excited to watch them play."

Organizers said some of the players are of college or NBA caliber.

"There's a lot of college coaches that come in,” former coach and tournament organizer Richard Ensor said. “A lot of the really good seniors are already signed. But the kids that are sophomores and juniors, a lot of coaches come to watch them and see what kind of talent they have."

Teams are attending from 10 different states and the Bahamas. The tournament brings in more than $1.5 million to the local economy, and the tournament is one of the largest of its kind.

"Our gym seats more than any other gym in the United States where they have a high school tournament,” Ensor said. “So as far as crowds are concerned, we have the largest crowd. We have people who have been here all 35 years; they just come back and back."

"I think it's going to be great,” Kevin Sutherland said. “There are a lot of people here so far; looks like there's going to be a great turnout, and I think there will be a lot of good basketball. So we're excited to see it."

The tournament is going to move into bracket play on Thursday and will wrap up on Saturday evening.