Arby's Classic basketball tournament rakes in major revenue for area

VIDEO: Arby's Classic basketball...

BRISTOL - The Arby's Classic basketball tournament attracts thousands of people to the area.

According to an economic study conducted by the tournament and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the tournament has a $1.5 million impact on the economy.

Many of the teams competing are from our area. But for teams coming from out of town, the tournament means hotel bookings.

The Courtyard Marriott in Bristol, Va. is the host hotel for the Arby's Classic.

The General Manager there says the players are staying in more than 100 of his rooms.

"At the end of the year right after Christmas, business is slow. So, this tournament really helps out business. Not only for the hotels, but also retail and all the food chains," said Mark White.

The owner of the restaurant Burger Bar located in downtown Bristol says he has to schedule additional staff during the tournament because of the increased traffic flow.

"The impact for us is almost like the early races we have from Bristol Motor Speedway. We get a lot of travelers down here," said Joe Deel.

He says the Arby's Classic is one of his top ten best business weeks of the year.

The economic study of tournament says 30,000 spectators attend the classic overall. The daily spending of a spectator in town is more than $100 dollars. They spend the money on items like food, shopping, and entertainment.