Wellmont, MSHA restricting visitors due to widespread flu

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 10:01 AM EST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 10:01 AM EST

Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance made it official on Thursday.

If you are age 12 or older and have flu-like symptoms or just feel bad, stay away.

Both healthcare providers cited rising flu cases in the Tri-Cities region for placing restrictions on visitors at their hospitals. The number of patients diagnosed has doubled in the last two weeks, according to their statistics.

"We’re implementing these restrictions at our hospitals to protect our patients and our community as a whole. We are entering the peak of flu season much earlier this year, so if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, please get one. Now is the time," said MSHA director of infection prevention Jamie Swift.

Hospitals had already implemented preventive measures prior to the flu breakout, handing out masks at entrances and designating separate waiting areas.

Turning colder in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

