UPDATE: West Virginia teen found safe; Suspects captured and arrested

A missing 14-year-old West Virginia girl who was being sought in an AMBER Alert after she was believed to be in danger and traveling with two men, including a convicted sex offender, has been found safe.

Greenbrier County dispatchers said Nicole Hall was found safe Thursday after she went missing Monday.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, the two men law enforcement believed Hall was with were both arrested Thursday night.

Charles Krafft, 21, and Christopher Rider, 27, were found together and taken into custody in the Neola area of Greenbrier County.

Deputies said Hall was also located with Krafft and Rider.

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night for Hall, who was last seen Monday morning in the Lewisburg area.

Deputies said previously that Rider is a parole absconder and a convicted sex offender in West Virginia. They said they believed he was armed and considered him to be dangerous. Because of this, authorities believed Hall was in danger.