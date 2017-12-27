Regional

UPDATE: Wedding wish recipient dies of cancer; donations being taken for funeral

The recipient of a special wish wedding who was battling cancer last month has passed away and a special fund has been created to help with final expenses.

Ronnie Hill died on Christmas Eve after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer. His death came just a few weeks after the Seasons of Hope organization got together with other sponsors and help present a wedding for him and wife Jess.

A GoFundMe account is now in place to assist the family with Ronnie's funeral. The goal is just over $3,200. Those interested in helping the family can make a contribution by clicking here.

