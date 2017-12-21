Hospitals restrict visitors as flu season begins

VIDEO: Hospitals restrict visitors as...

Local hospital officials said the number of flu cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks.

The spike is prompting them to restrict visitation to hospitals across Northeast Tennessee, in order to prevent exposure.

The number of cases has more than doubled for local hospitals. Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System reported 54 cases of the flu the week of December 3. The following week, they saw 140 people with flu.

"If you think that you're sick, and you're coughing, cover your cough, wash your hands, and hopefully you've already had your vaccine,” Dr. Gail Stanley said. “You can always get a flu vaccine."

Health officials highly recommend the vaccine, despite skeptics’ concerns.

"Flu vaccine; you think, 'Oh, it doesn't work,'” Stanley said. “Well, it's always a variable. Part of it is how accurate is the vaccine against the strains that may be around, and as a host, how good are you at responding to the vaccine."

Dr. David Kirschke of Tennessee’s Northeast Regional Health Office sard that this year's vaccine is a good match for the strains he's seeing.

"We still definitely recommend people get vaccinated if they've not already been vaccinated,” Kirschke said. “Flu season can last for another couple months."

Vaccinations are especially recommended for anyone who is elderly, pregnant, or has a weakened immune system.