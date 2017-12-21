AMBER Alert issued for missing West Virginia teen

(Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County.

Nicole Hall, 14, is believed to be with Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Hall was last seen Monday morning. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair, according to a report from our sister station WCHS.

According to the sheriff’s department, Rider is a parole absconder and a convicted sex offender in West Virginia. He is also believed to be armed and dangerous. Because of this, authorities believe Hall may be in danger.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Rider.

Rider is believed to be traveling in a silver-colored sedan headed toward California or Florida, according to Metro 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall or Rider or the type of vehicle they may be traveling in is asked to call the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

If you come into contact with them, the sheriff’s department said to call local law enforcement and do not approach them.